By PSCU

More by this Author

Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justice Isaac Lenaola have been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Justice and Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, respectively.

The two took their oaths of office before Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Atieno Amadi on Friday at State House, Nairobi.

Congratulating the new Deputy Chief Justice and Justice Lenaola after witnessing the swearing-in, President Kenyatta said he looked forward to working with the judiciary in serving Kenyans.

“I just want to reiterate, once again, that at the end of the day we serve the same people," the President said on Friday.

"Therefore, we need complement each other in discharging our mandates to the people. We are not in competition."

The President assured the judiciary of his support to enable it discharge its duties effectively.