By PATRICK LANG'AT

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo and Milimani Children's Court Chief Magistrate Lucy Gitari are among nine people nominated for appointment as High Court judges.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has also sent the names of 19 people it wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint as judges of the Land and Environment Court. The 28 were nominated by the JSC on October 29.

Among those nominated for the lands court are James Olola, a senior lawyer working for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

Mr Olola is the director of Complaints Management and Legal Services at the oversight agency.

“The JSC on October 29, 2016 after lengthy deliberations recommended for appointment the listed persons and has submitted their names to His Excellency the President,” a statement from the JSC said Wednesday.

The Judiciary has a huge backlog of cases, with the majority of them being land cases.

Chief Justice David Maraga, during an interview after being sworn in, vowed to deal with the backlog and asked for funds to enable him to realise his ambitions.

NOMINEES FOR APPOINTMENT AS HIGH COURT JUDGES

John Nyabuto Onyiego

Thrispisa Cherere Wanjiku Wamue

Daniel Ogembo Ogola

Lucy Gitari Waruguru

Rachel Ngetich Biomndo

David Kemei

Anne Colleta Apondi Onginjo

Teresia Matheka Mumbua

Jesse Nyagah Njagi

NOMINEES FOR ENVIRONMENT LAND COURT

Antonina Kossy Bor

Jane Onyango Muyoti

Christine Atieno Ochieng

Bernard Mweresa Eboso

Milicne Akinyi Obwa Odeny

Lucy Mbugua Ngimu Hiuhu

Nelly Matheka Awori

Yuvinalis Angima Maronga

Charles Kimutai Yano

Kullow Mohammed Noor

James Olola

Mary Oundo

Francis Njoroge

Grace Kimutai

Loice Chepkemoi Komingoi

Enock Chirchir

George Ongondo Atunga

Charles Mbogo Gitonga