Judicial commission recommends 28 for appointment as judges
Wednesday November 2 2016
Nairobi Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo and Milimani Children's Court Chief Magistrate Lucy Gitari are among nine people nominated for appointment as High Court judges.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has also sent the names of 19 people it wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint as judges of the Land and Environment Court. The 28 were nominated by the JSC on October 29.
Among those nominated for the lands court are James Olola, a senior lawyer working for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.
Mr Olola is the director of Complaints Management and Legal Services at the oversight agency.
“The JSC on October 29, 2016 after lengthy deliberations recommended for appointment the listed persons and has submitted their names to His Excellency the President,” a statement from the JSC said Wednesday.
The Judiciary has a huge backlog of cases, with the majority of them being land cases.
Chief Justice David Maraga, during an interview after being sworn in, vowed to deal with the backlog and asked for funds to enable him to realise his ambitions.
NOMINEES FOR APPOINTMENT AS HIGH COURT JUDGES
John Nyabuto Onyiego
Thrispisa Cherere Wanjiku Wamue
Daniel Ogembo Ogola
Lucy Gitari Waruguru
Rachel Ngetich Biomndo
David Kemei
Anne Colleta Apondi Onginjo
Teresia Matheka Mumbua
Jesse Nyagah Njagi
NOMINEES FOR ENVIRONMENT LAND COURT
Antonina Kossy Bor
Jane Onyango Muyoti
Christine Atieno Ochieng
Bernard Mweresa Eboso
Milicne Akinyi Obwa Odeny
Lucy Mbugua Ngimu Hiuhu
Nelly Matheka Awori
Yuvinalis Angima Maronga
Charles Kimutai Yano
Kullow Mohammed Noor
James Olola
Mary Oundo
Francis Njoroge
Grace Kimutai
Loice Chepkemoi Komingoi
Enock Chirchir
George Ongondo Atunga
Charles Mbogo Gitonga
Dalmas Omondi Ohungo