Judiciary denies claims staff 'unhappy' over medical cover

The Judiciary has denied claims that its staff are discontent with a change of their health cover provider.

In a statement, Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi said the management is committed to securing the best medical insurance for its employees within the available budget, through a transparent and accountable process.

Ms Amadi, however, admitted the Judiciary indeed withdrew its medical insurance scheme for all judges and junior staff over alleged misuse of funds.

She said the decision was reached after consultative talks were held with representatives of judicial and non-judicial staff.

“On account of the foregoing, the Judiciary decided to terminate its contract with Jubilee Insurance and to re-tender the service competitively, staff are well briefed on this matter,” Ms Amadi said.

DRASTIC RESTRICTIONS

Last month, there were reports of discontent within the Judiciary staff after the Judicial Service Commission introduced drastic restrictions regarding the medical insurance scheme.

JSC claimed that there was a noted misuse of healthcare facilities by some of its members which had resulted to hefty and unsustainable hospital bills.

The Judiciary had entered into a one-year contract with Jubilee to provide medical insurance cover for its 4,200 employees and their families in September 2015.