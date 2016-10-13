By JOHN NJAGI

More by this Author

Chief Justice-nominee David Maraga is currently being vetted by the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

He told the committee that he will build a cordial relationship between the three arms of government, clear the backlog of cases in courts and deal with corruption in the Judiciary.

Justice Maraga is expected to face arguments that he lacks the competence and legal judgment to head the Judiciary.

These arguments have been filed by the family of David Kimutai Too, the Ainamoi MP who was gunned down by a police officer in Eldoret in January 2008.

An affidavit sworn by Tom Cheruiyot Biegon states that Justice Maraga erroneously reduced the murder charge against Andrew Moeche Omwenga, who killed Mr Too and Eunice Chepkwony, to manslaughter.

Justice Maraga, however, enjoys support from the opposition and ruling Jubilee coalitions, with Cord leader Raila Odinga and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale having expressed their backing for the nominee.