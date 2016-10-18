By JOHN NGIRACHU

The National Assembly’s has approved the nomination of Justice David Kenani Maraga as the next Chief Justice.

Earlier, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee had endorsed his the nomination.

President Kenyatta indicated earlier in the day that he was privy to the decision of the committee when he told an Accountability and Anti-Corruption Summit at State House that he would be swearing in the new Chief Justice tomorrow.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee concluded its report by saying: “The committee recommends that the House approves the nomination of Hon Justice David Kenani Maraga for appointment by H.E. the President as Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.”

The committee concluded that Justice Maraga has the requisite qualifications and vast experience in the Judiciary that qualifies him for appointment to the position of Chief Justice.

“Justice Maraga, according to the records and information availed to the committee, has never been implicated in any issues that may lead to a conclusion of lack of integrity on his part,” the committee said in its report.

The team said that Justice Maraga showed impressive knowledge of topical issues and demonstrated an understanding of administration and management principles required to address the challenges facing the Judiciary.

He was reported to have shown good understanding of the doctrine of separation of powers amongst the three arms of government.

It also batted away three objections filed against the nomination of Justice Maraga.