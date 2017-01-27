By MAUREEN KAKAH

December 1, 2016 will forever be etched in the mind of restaurateur William Osewe, owner of the popular K’Osewe Ranalo Foods eatery on Nairobi’s Kimathi Street.

Hale and hearty, Mr Osewe had just taken lunch at Hagon Hotel, an eatery off Thika Road, with a man he considered his friend, Mr Tom Mboya.

But a few minutes later, Mr Osewe was being rushed to the hospital, his life hanging in the balance.

His friend, Mr Mboya, had shot him three times in the rib cage and once in the arm.

The incident has now spilled over to the corridors of justice with law enforcers attempting to piece together the events of that day.

The case will come up next Wednesday.

It is anticipated that the trial may kick off after the matter was mentioned on December 23 to confirm that hearing date.

Mr Mboya, a licensed firearm holder was charged on December 9, 2016 with attempted murder of Mr Osewe.

While appearing before magistrate Charity Oluoch, he was accused of trying to kill Mr Osewe and another man, Wilfred Ombunya Tembula, eight days before he was arraigned in court.

Before he was charged at the Milimani Law Courts, an investigating officer had sought for more time to probe the incident and requested that he be held in police custody for 10 days at Kasarani Police Station.

Makadara senior principal magistrate Anjello Kithinji however ruled that Mr Mboya to be detained for only five days.

Investigating Officer Charles Musyimi had said he feared that the suspect would likely interfere with potential witnesses owing to his influential status.

He also told the court that the victims of the shooting were still admitted in hospital and had not recorded statements, adding that Mr Osewe was in a very serious condition.

On the day he was charged, Mr Mboya pleaded not guilty and was set free on Sh300,000 cash bail.