By MOHAMED AHMED

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation has suspended the reconstruction of a demolished wall in Mombasa.

This is after the county executive for land, Anthony Njaramba, threatened the contractor for building without the county government's approval.

KBC had earlier in the morning started the rebuilding of the perimeter wall, which was brought down by youths last Friday.

The demolition had been done under the supervision of Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

There was a heavy security presence, with more than 30 armed police officers guarding the construction workers.