By JUSTUS JAVAN OCHIENG

The integrity of this year's Form Four exams is in doubt after some of Tuesday papers were delivered to a Kisumu collection centre in a torn box.

The box, marked KCSE 15/11, was delivered to the Kisumu Town B centre on Sunday.

A senior police officer at the centre, who refused to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Nation.co.ke that they had rejected the damaged box "but after intervention by education officials who said they had informed Knec [Kenya National Examinations Council]", they received it.

"We detected the anomaly and after the education officials called Knec, we agreed to accept the papers," he said.

Details of the damaged box. PHOTO | COURTESY |NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Knec chairman George Magoha confirmed receiving a report on the damaged box.

After the complaint was raised, Prof Magoha said, an officer was flown to Kisumu with a Knec seal to cover the torn box.

SPECULATION

"Personally, tomorrow morning, I will be in Kisumu to check on the material and if there is an anomaly, we shall take action," Prof Magoha told Nation.co.ke by phone Monday.

"Let us avoid speculation and wait for a thorough report," he said.

The route of the affected carton, marked Number 815, is 234.

Meanwhile, three secondary school principals and two police officers were critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed at Chuka in Tharaka-Nithi County.

ESCAPED UNHURT

The vehicle was ferrying five school heads and five police officers to deliver KCSE exam papers.

Only one of the 10 passengers and the driver escaped unhurt in the 7.30 am accident.

The police vehicle is assigned to Chuka/Igambang’ombe police chief Beatrice Kiraguri and was to deliver exam papers to Kanthanje, Murigi, Ntumbura, Kathwana and Kajiampau secondary schools in Igambang'ombe.

Ms Kiraguri said the three principals and one police officer would be referred to Mater Hospital from Chogoria Mission Hospital, where they were rushed after the accident.

LOST CONTROL

Ms Kiraguri said the driver of the vehicle lost control, veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

“The driver was avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle when it slipped due to the wet road,” said Ms Kiraguri.

The officer said the examination papers were not tampered with during the accident though they arrived late at the centres.

She called on drivers to adhere to traffic rules.