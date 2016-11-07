By GRACE GITAU

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has warned that officials involved in distribution of examinations will be punished if they engage in irregularities.

Speaking in Murang’a on Monday morning, the CS said the government had committed resources and trained its officers to ensure students take credible exams.

“Any slight mistake by any of our officers will be met with ruthlessness. Everyone involved in this process is an adult. Why would you anyone want to hurt the lives of our children,” he posed.

He said the ministry would not condone indiscipline during the exam period.

The CS witnessed the opening of a container where Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams were stored at County Commissioner John Elungata’s offices in Murang’a town at 5am Monday.

He then proceeded to Murang’a High School, Kiiru Secondary School and Kamahuha Girls School to oversee administration of KCSE exams.

Dr Matiang’i asked parents to have confidence in his ministry noting that the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination had been conducted without any incidences of cheating.

“We have made so many mistakes in the past and allowed a measure of recklessness. But we are turning that around,” he said.