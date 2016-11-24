Confirming the incident, Tiaty Sub-County Commissioner Daniel Kirui said the attackers were not targeting the vehicle but they thought that the police officers were pursuing them.

The raiders, suspected to be from the Pokot community, were driving away an unknown number of stolen livestock from Chesetan Sub-Location in neighbouring Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

By FLORAH KOECH

The ongoing Form Four exams were delayed on Thursday in three schools in Tiaty, Baringo County, after armed raiders attacked a police vehicle ferrying test papers to Kolowa.

The History and Government and Business Studies papers were destined for Kolowa, Ng’oron and Loiwat secondary schools.

CROSSFIRE

"There was crossfire between the police and the criminals, who thought that they were being pursued. The exams are safe and fortunately they (raiders) all escaped unhurt,” said Mr Kirui.

He said they have deployed police officers to pursue the stolen livestock, believed to have been driven towards Chebunyany in Akoret Division.

“We call on the residents to remain calm but should avoid retaliatory attacks and we promise to be quick in apprehending the suspects. I appeal to the Marakwet community that the stolen livestock will be recovered,” he said.

According to Baringo County Director of Education Indiatsi Mabale, the tests reached their destinations safely.

LATE START

“Though it started late, all the schools sat for the paper and I have reported the incident to the Ministry of Education,” he told Nation.co.ke.

The raids have sparked fresh animosity between the warring Marakwet and Pokot communities, a conflict that has uprooted hundreds of residents from their homes for fear of revenge attacks.

Residents of the affected areas are now calling on the government to beef up security.

Trucks and armoured police vehicles were seen heading to Akoret, which is believed to be the escape route for bandits.

LIVING IN FEAR

“Our people no longer go about their daily business fearing for their lives as the armed bandits unleash terror,” said Eunice Lomong.