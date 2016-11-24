Breaking News
KQ boss Ngunze to leave airline...

KCSE tests delay in Tiaty as bandits attack vehicle

Thursday November 24 2016

A pack of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam papers.

A pack of KCSE exam papers. Bandits attacked a police vehicle ferrying exams in Tiaty. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. 

In Summary

  • The History and Government and Business Studies papers were destined for Kolowa, Ng’oron and Loiwat secondary schools.

  • The raiders, suspected to be from the Pokot community, were driving away an unknown number of stolen livestock from Chesetan Sub-Location in neighbouring Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

  • Confirming the incident, Tiaty Sub-County Commissioner Daniel Kirui said the attackers were not targeting the vehicle but they thought that the police officers were pursuing them.

Advertisement
By FLORAH KOECH
More by this Author

The ongoing Form Four exams were delayed on Thursday in three schools in Tiaty, Baringo County, after armed raiders attacked a police vehicle ferrying test papers to Kolowa.

The History and Government and Business Studies papers were destined for Kolowa, Ng’oron and Loiwat secondary schools.

The raiders, suspected to be from the Pokot community, were driving away an unknown number of stolen livestock from Chesetan Sub-Location in neighbouring Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Confirming the incident, Tiaty Sub-County Commissioner Daniel Kirui said the attackers were not targeting the vehicle but they thought that the police officers were pursuing them.

CROSSFIRE

"There was crossfire between the police and the criminals, who thought that they were being pursued. The exams are safe and fortunately they (raiders) all escaped unhurt,” said Mr Kirui.

Related Content

He said they have deployed police officers to pursue the stolen livestock, believed to have been driven towards Chebunyany in Akoret Division.

“We call on the residents to remain calm but should avoid retaliatory attacks and we promise to be quick in apprehending the suspects. I appeal to the Marakwet community that the stolen livestock will be recovered,” he said.

According to Baringo County Director of Education Indiatsi Mabale, the tests reached their destinations safely.

LATE START

“Though it started late, all the schools sat for the paper and I have reported the incident to the Ministry of Education,” he told Nation.co.ke.

The raids have sparked fresh animosity between the warring Marakwet and Pokot communities, a conflict that has uprooted hundreds of residents from their homes for fear of revenge attacks.

Residents of the affected areas are now calling on the government to beef up security.

Trucks and armoured police vehicles were seen heading to Akoret, which is believed to be the escape route for bandits.

LIVING IN FEAR

Speaking to Nation.co.ke, the residents called on the government to beef up security in the area.

“Our people no longer go about their daily business fearing for their lives as the armed bandits unleash terror,” said Eunice Lomong.

They said insecurity is a threat to development, saying the frequent attacks are contributing to high levels of poverty in the area.

Related Stories

Tue Nov 15 16:27:33 EAT 2016

Another KCSE scare in Kisii

Principal and supervisor suspended for opening wrong paper at St Charles Lwanga Gesero.

  • Wed Nov 16 10:07:19 EAT 2016 7 KCSE candidates spend night in cells
  • Thu Nov 17 11:45:14 EAT 2016 KCSE exams delayed in Garissa due to heavy rains
  • 6 days ago Police officer shoots KCSE invigilator