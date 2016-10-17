KQ pilots suspend strike to allow for talks

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

More by this Author

Pilots have agreed to suspend their strike to give room for negotiations with their employer, Kenya Airways

At a press briefing on Monday evening, Kenya Airlines Pilots Association (Kalpa) Secretary-General Paul Gishinga said pilots have been instructed to return to work as the matters are being addressed.

"We are asking our members to resume duty tomorrow," he said.

KQ Board member Michael Joseph said anything the management has agreed with pilots will have to be endorsed by shareholders.

"Regular board meeting will be next Wednesday and hopefully something will be communicated," he said

Pilots had threatened to strike if the management does not leave.