KQ pilots suspend strike to allow for talks
Tuesday October 18 2016
Pilots have agreed to suspend their strike to give room for negotiations with their employer, Kenya Airways
At a press briefing on Monday evening, Kenya Airlines Pilots Association (Kalpa) Secretary-General Paul Gishinga said pilots have been instructed to return to work as the matters are being addressed.
"We are asking our members to resume duty tomorrow," he said.
KQ Board member Michael Joseph said anything the management has agreed with pilots will have to be endorsed by shareholders.
"Regular board meeting will be next Wednesday and hopefully something will be communicated," he said
Pilots had threatened to strike if the management does not leave.
"There has been goodwill on both sides....but I can assure you we believe that change is inevitable at the KQ."