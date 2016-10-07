Kiambu Governor Kabogo cleared in varsity student Mercy Keino murder case
Kiambu Governor Kabogo and five others adversely mentioned in the murder case of university student Mercy Keino have been absolved from the incident.
Kehancha Magistrate Peter Ndwiga, who conducted the inquest, said there was no evidence linking the governor to the murder of the girl on the night of June 17 and 18, 2011.
Subsequently, the judge has terminated the inquest.
He said all the evidence produced did not link the people who had been mentioned in the death.