Kiambu Governor William Kabogo addressed a crowd at Thika stadium where he made utterances against communities that do not embrace male circumcision on November 25, 2015, witnesses told a trial court on Monday.

One of the witness said he heard the utterances first-hand at the venue while another one said he heard them replayed on audio tapes.

The governor was in August charged before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku with inciting ethnic hatred and is out on Sh500,000 bond.

Kabogo is said to have uttered the remarks during musician John de Mathew’s album launch.

HEARD ON TAPE

Mr Charles Kabuii, a resident, said he saw Mr Kabogo and heard him say “that it was not good to be uncircumcised.”

The musician, Mr John Mwangi, said he did not hear the governor utter the words at the venue but heard him on tape. “I heard him on tape when I was summoned to record a statement at the CID headquarters,” he said.

The prosecution says the utterances were meant to incite hatred against communities which do not practice male circumcision. Mr Kabogo is also accused of insulting CORD leader Raila Odinga . The hearing continues on Thursday.