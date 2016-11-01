Kabura to face MPs today on NYS scam
Tuesday November 1 2016
Josephine Kabura Irungu, a suspect in the National Youth Service scandal, is expected to face a parliamentary committee investigating the matter this morning.
The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee wants to hear her side of the story.
She is the owner of the 11 firms that supplied materials to the agency, but was reported to have been paid far much more than what was due to her.
She was to face the team last week but defied the summons for the third time.