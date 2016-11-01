Kabura to face MPs today on NYS scam

Tuesday November 1 2016

Ms Josephine Kabura Irungu arrives at the

Ms Josephine Kabura Irungu arrives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's offices at Integrity Centre in Nairobi on February 23, 2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Ms Kabura is said to have fraudulently received over Sh1.8 billion from the NYS through her companies.
  • She was to face the parliamentary committee investigating the matter last week but defied the summons for the third time.
Advertisement
By JOHN NGIRACHU
More by this Author

Josephine Kabura Irungu, a suspect in the National Youth Service scandal, is expected to face a parliamentary committee investigating the matter this morning.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee wants to hear her side of the story.

She is the owner of the 11 firms that supplied materials to the agency, but was reported to have been paid far much more than what was due to her.

She was to face the team last week but defied the summons for the third time.