By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Lands ministry officials are fronting a united defence of their track record in managing land in the country, amid complaints of corruption and lengthy processes.

At State House on Monday, Lands CS Jacob Kaimenyi and National Lands Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri told an audience that Jubilee is a different regime trying to correct the mistakes of their predecessors.

“Malpractices come, maybe, because there are weaknesses in the system. We want to plug the holes,” Prof Kaimenyi argued when asked about the titling programme before admitting some of the officials in the ministry “want to resist change.”

2.4M TITLES

Prof Kaimenyi is only a year old in the ministry, but he was here to list the achievements; claiming 2.4 million titles have been issued to Kenyans since 2013, compared to 5.6 million between 1963 and 2013.

Three million more will have been given out by end of 2017, all costing Sh4.46 billion, he said.

He also claimed they had launched a mapping programmed for boundaries and public land, indexing land to stop speculators as well as what he called “resolution of longstanding land disputes.”

Yet the more he claimed those success stories, the more he got questioned about who the biggest owner of land in the country, or the grabbed public land, especially by politicians or those close to them.

LANGATA PRIMARY

In January last year, school children were teargassed as they protested alleged grabbing of their land.

Dr Swazuri argued the issue of Lang’ata Primary School “is way behind us”, saying the title had been given back to the school.

“There is no powerful institution. Anybody who thinks they can grab public land because they belong to a powerful institution or have powerful guns, there is no provision for that,” Dr Swazuri argued.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero refuted the claim, saying “on my records at City Hall, there has been no change.”

Then further claims emerged— the Governor argued someone had grabbed land belonging to Air Force in Eastleigh before the Kenya Defence Forces blocked a road in Nairobi despite public protests.

'GRABIOSIS'

“We went to the police and they said they can’t. The case goes to court and the government cannot defend it,” he told the audience.

Prof Kaimenyi called this crisis ‘grabiosis’, probably borrowing from his career in dentistry before he joined the government.

“Everybody must be prepared to bite the bullet. And I want to appeal to politicians not to protect these people just because of votes,” the CS argued.

Dr Swazuri was more direct, arguing government officials and their cronies managed to grab land in the past because the law was loose.

CORRUPTION

“The law was now regularised because we had so many law regimes. Part of these laws that have come up have ensured that whatever had been issued irregularly has been addressed. The procedure is that it is not easy for anyone to go through the dragnet,” Dr Swazuri argued.

The Lands ministry has traditionally been clouded with corruption and internal fighting.

When the Jubilee government came in, the then CS Charity Ngilu and Dr Swazuri fought in public as documents disappeared, public land grabbed, school children teargassed and the public gave up on getting any justice.

In short, the ministry was among the most corrupt government agencies in the country yet Land has often defined Kenya’s history.

TJRC REPORT

As it is, there have been dozens of reports on land question starting with the Njonjo Commission of Inquiry into land laws systems in 1999, meant to come up with land law principles, Ndung’u commission on illegally acquired land in 2004, the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission as well as the Waki Commission, all of which set to determine the problem.

The TJRC for example, found that “there is a very close linkage between land injustices and ethnic violence in Kenya…more specifically, land related injustices are prominent factors that precipitate violence between and within ethnic tribes in Kenya.”

WAKI REPORT

The Ndung’u report found that top government officials in previous regimes used their positions to allocate themselves public land irregularly.

The Waki Commission said the deadly 2008 post-election violence was partly fuelled by perceived injustices in land allocation, even when the window of ventilation was the disputed election results.