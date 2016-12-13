Kandie joins talks with medics to end strike

By FAITH NYAMAI

The Ministry of Labour has taken joined negotiations with doctors as the government seeks to find a solution that will bring to end the two-week long medical practitioners’ strike.

Cabinet secretary Phyllis Kandie said on Tuesday that her ministry will not, however, interfere with the court process but will be seeking to reach amicable solutions that will end the doctors’ strike.

The Labour court in Nairobi has declared the strike illegal and ordered them to resume duty.

However, doctors have defied the order saying their grievances must be met first.

“The two processes will go on, both parties have agreed that the Labour Ministry arbitrate and reconcile them,” said Ms Kandie.

The Cabinet Secretary on Tuesday met the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials in a meeting that took over four hours.

“We met the doctors’ officials to hear their side of story and on Wednesday, I will meet with their employers to also hear their side of the story before we start the arbitration process,” said Ms Kandie.

She said, so far, the negotiation process between the doctors and their employers has been fruitful.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Labour CS, KMPDU Secretary-General Ouma Oluga said they have directed patients to seek medical attention in private hospitals because doctors will not resume duty until the disputed Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between them and the Ministry of Health is implemented.