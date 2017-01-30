By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Kanu will field a presidential candidate in the August General Election, the party’s national elections board says.

In an advert in a local daily, the board on Monday invited aspirants for the seat to file their applications for the ticket.

“We invite eligible Kenyans who subscribe to the ideals, vision, mission, objects and core values of the party to present their expression of interest…,” the notice said.

Applicants for the seat— together with those seeking Kanu tickets to run for member of county assembly, MP, woman representative, senator and governor—have up to February 21 to submit filled forms.

NASA PLAN

The forms are available on the party’s website.

Kanu’s declaration that it will field a presidential candidate brings to a close speculation that it would support an opposition candidate.

Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat had in early January declared the party's support for the opposition coalition, the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

However, his declaration was dismissed a few days later.

The party’s national executive council member Zipporah Kittony called Mr Salat’s statements personal, saying they did not reflect the position of the party.

Kanu, Kenya’s independence party, ruled the country for 24 years before it was uprooted by the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) in 2002.

Former President Daniel passed the baton of the party’s leadership to Uhuru Kenyatta in the run-up to 2002 polls before his son, Gideon Moi, took over.