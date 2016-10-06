By VINCENT AGOYA

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has been charged with nine counts of forgery on allegations that he forged a diploma certificate.

It is alleged that on an unknown date and place, with the intent to deceive, he forged a diploma certificate in business management, purporting that it had bee issued by the Kenya Institute of Management.

The lawmaker has been released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or a bond of Sh600,000.