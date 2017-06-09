By RUTH MBULA

A sombre mood has engulfed Hoteli village in Nyacheki, Kisii County, where three children murdered in Kapsoya, Uasin Gishu, will be buried later today.

Their bodies arrived on Thursday in a convoy of dozens of vehicles.

The children's father is James Ratemo, a Kanu ward representative candidate for Kapsoya. They were killed and dumped in River Nzoia about three weeks ago.

Their bodies were found floating in the waters five days after they were reported missing. They disappeared while on their way to a church near their home.

SUSPECT

Mr Ratemo’s brother, Enock Onsase, is the prime suspect in the killings that shocked many around the country.

The family decided to bury the children, aged between three and six, in their ancestral home in Kisii after they were denied a permit to inter them in Kapsoya estate.