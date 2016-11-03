I want to be Nairobi governor - Marende

He told Nation.co.ke on Thursday morning that he is the best suited to lead the people of Kenya's capital.

Mr Marende now joins a long list of aspirants seeking the powerful Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Former National Assembly speaker Kenneth Marende has confirmed that he will run for the Nairobi governor's seat in 2017.

This follows weeks of speculation that the former Emuhaya MP would be seeking to dislodge Governor Evans Kidero from the seat.

He told Nation.co.ke on Thursday morning that he was the best suited to lead the people of Kenya's capital.

“I have interest and am angling for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat,” he said.

POLITICAL PARTY

However, Mr Marende did not disclose the political party on whose ticket he will for the seat.

Other aspirants seeking the position are Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru and nominated MP Johnson Sakaja.

Others are Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, lawyer Miguna Miguna, businessman Harun Mwau and Adopt-A-Light Chief Executive Officer Esther Passaris, among others.

Mr Marende's declaration comes a day after Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua revealed that she will gun for the Kirinyaga governorship.