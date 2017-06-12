Nurses' strike enters Day 7

By NATION TEAM

The national nurses’ strike has entered its seventh day, with some of them taking to the streets to demand government action.

The health workers drawn from various parts of the country on Monday staged protests in Nairobi to push for the implementation their Sh40-billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

They appealed to President Kenyatta to intervene and help resolve the standoff between them on one hand, and the Council of Governors and the Health ministry on the other.

The castigated the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for what they termed as “interference in the matters of employers and their employees.”

SRC last week dismissed and threw out the Sh40 billion CBA, saying it is unrealistic, unaffordable and cannot be implemented.

The striking workers also took issues with the new Council of Governors Chairman Josephat Nanok, accusing him of being a stumbling block to talks to end the job boycott.

Mr Nanok has called on the caregivers to resume work as talks to end the paralysis continue but nurses have dismissed him.

The Nairobi health workers were expected to march to the Health ministry and SRC offices to present their petition.