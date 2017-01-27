Nurses to resume strike on Feb 1

By VERAH OKEYO

Nurses say they will strike again on February 1 because their payslips do not reflect the allowances their employers promised late last year.

The nurses boycotted work for three weeks in 2016, and after series of meetings between their union officials, Ministry of Health and Council of governors.

They called off the strike after the three parties agreed on December 16, 2016 that the health workers would be paid Sh15,000 allowances for the lower cadres and Sh20,000.

These amounts were to be paid in instalment in January and July this year.

THE CBA

Speaking to the Nation, Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary-general Seth Panyako said they would resume strike because “the government has proven over and over again that it cannot keep its word”

“Our faith is eroded. We make one step ahead and many others back”, an agitated Panyako said.

The calling off the strike involved –among many other deals—the signing, registering and implementing of their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Like the doctors, the nurses want their allowances and other pledges honoured immediately.

Their threat to strike comes a few days after the clinical officers made demands on the government and threatened to go on strike as well.

BULK STAFF

As at 2015, data from Nursing Council of Kenya indicated that there were 73,562 nurses in Kenya, the bulk (46,038) being graduate and higher diploma holders, also referred to as registered nurses.

Another 6,000 were in training in 2015 and are expected to join service in the near future.

Nurses form the largest portion of the health workers force in Kenya, as in most countries.

They, and other midlevel healthcare workers, were the ones attending to patients as the effects of the doctors’ strike left a trail of suffering in Kenya’s public hospitals.

By the time we were going to press, the council of governors and the Health ministry had not responded to our inquiries.