By PETER LEFTIE

Kenya has dropped six places in the latest global corruption ranking.

The 2016 Corruption Perception Index released by the global anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International shows that Kenya is ranked at position 145 out of 176 countries.

The watchdog uses data from institutions including the World Bank, the African Development Bank and business school IMD to compile the perceptions of the scale of public sector corruption.

The score runs from zero, which is highly corrupt, to 100, which is very clean.

Also ranked at position 145 alongside Kenya are Bangladesh, Cameroon, The Gambia, Madagascar and Nicaragua.

It means Kenya has dropped six places from its previous ranking at position 139 in the 2015 index.

Last year, TI had blamed Kenya’s continued dismal performance on the incompetence and ineffectiveness of anti-corruption agencies, saying that the failure to punish individuals implicated in graft had been a major stumbling block.

LONG WAY TO GO

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Department of Public Prosecution and the Judiciary all bear collective responsibility for high corruption levels in the country," said TI Kenya Executive Director Samuel Kimeu said at the time.

"These three departments are responsible for investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating corruption cases and they have failed to deliver.”

In its analysis of the latest ranking, TI states that Kenya has a long way to go in so far as fighting corruption is concerned.

“Some other large African countries have failed to improve their scores on the index. These include South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya. South African President Jacob Zuma was in court and in the media for corruption scandals,” it states.

“Kenya – despite the adoption of a few anti-corruption measures including passing a law on the right to information (Access to Information Act 2016) – has a long way to go. President Uhuru expressed frustration that all his anti-corruption efforts were not yielding much. He may need new strategies as Kenyan citizens go to the polls in 2017,” it adds.

TOP SCORERS

Denmark tops the list of the 10 least corrupt countries in the world followed by New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Holland, Canada and Germany.

At the tail end of the 2016 list is Somalia, ranked the world’s most corrupt country.

It is followed by South Sudan, North Korea, Syria and Libya, suggesting a direct correlation between corruption and political instability.

TI notes that the elections held across the African continent last year clearly proved that voters are more likely to vote out leaders based on their poor corruption record.

“In countries like Ghana, which is the second worst decliner in the 2016 Corruption Perception Index in the region, the dissatisfaction of citizens with the government’s corruption record was reflected in their voting at the polls,” the report states.

MOST IMPROVED

Cape Verde and São Tomé and Príncipe are the most improved African countries in the 2016 index.

"Both countries held democratic presidential elections in 2016. It is no surprise that the independent electoral observer teams labelled the Cape Verde elections for 2016 as “exemplary”.

This election that saw Jorge Carlos Fonseca re-elected was held in a framework of a continuously improving integrity system, as observed by various African governance reviews, the report notes.

“In São Tomé and Príncipe elections held in July 2016 led to a smooth change of government, which is increasingly a challenge in the African region,” it concludes.

THE LIST : HOW EAC MEMBER STATES FARED

Rank country 2016 score 2015 score

35 Botswana 60 63

38 Cape Verde 59 55

50 Mauritius 54

50 Rwanda 54 54

53 Namibia 52 53

62 Sao Tome 46 42

64 Senegal 45 44

64 South Africa 45 44

70 Ghana 43 47

72 Burkina Faso 42 38

83 Lesotho 39 44

87 Zambia 38 38

90 Liberia 37 37

95 Benin 36 37

101 Gabon 35 34

101 Niger 35 34

108 Côte d´Ivoire 34 32

108 Ethiopia 34 33

116 Mali 32 35

116 Tanzania 32 30

116 Togo 32 32

120 Malawi 31 31

123 Djibouti 30 34

123 Sierra Leone 30 29

136 Nigeria 28 26

142 Guinea 27 25

142 Mozambique 27 31

145 Cameroon 26 27

145 Gambia 26 28

145 Kenya 26 25

145 Madagascar 26 28

151 Uganda 25 25

153 Comoros 24 26

154 Zimbabwe 22 21

156 DRC 21 22

159 Burundi 20 21

159 CAR 20 24

159 Chad 20 22

159 Congo Republic 20 23

164 Angola 18 15

164 Eritrea 18 18

168 Guinea-Bissau 16 17

175 South Sudan 11 15