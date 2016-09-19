By DPPS

Kenya has criticised the international community for failing to address the refugee crisis in the world.

Speaking during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Deputy President William Ruto said the humanitarian crisis had been left mainly to developing countries.

Mr Ruto observed: "As we assemble here today, 86 per cent of the world’s 22 million forced migrants and refugees are hosted in 10 developing countries.

"Nothing can better demonstrate the failure of international burden-sharing than this reality. It is also an indictment on the global framework for responding to human distress."

He told the meeting to reflect on the situation and redress it to allow the developing nations to meet the obligations of its citizens.

Mr Ruto said despite having had several high-level meetings to address the refugee crisis, we continue to witness displacement of people.

"Clearly, this reflects a huge gap between our resolve and meaningful action to prevent and manage forced migration," added Mr Ruto, who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He added: "The framework designed to respond to human distress has become ineffectual."

The Deputy President said Kenya hoped the discussions in the UN General Assembly will galvanise action that translates into positive impact on the lives of the affected populations.

Since independence, he added, Kenya has been host to refugees and asylum seekers from dozens of countries, with Somalia producing the largest number for the longest time – more than two and half decades.

He said this protracted situation has evolved into a complex crisis posing peculiar challenges to Kenya as a host country.

SECURITY THREAT

Mr Ruto pointed out that some of the refugees were a security threat engaging in terrorism, trading in small arms and contraband goods in addition to destroying the environment.

"More recently, the Dadaab refugee complex has lost its humanitarian character and been appropriated by terrorists and their agents, transforming it into a centre of radicalisation, terrorist training, planning and launching of attacks. It is also a hub for illicit movements of small arms and light weapons," Mr Ruto observed.

He said though Kenya had informed the international community during the 67th Session of the UN General Assembly of the unsustainability of the Dadaab camp, and urged international support to ameliorate the disproportionate burden, nothing substantial had happened.

Although the international community pledged $500 million to meet the financial aspect of this burden, less than 1 per cent of this commitment has been realised.

The Kenyan government announced its decision to close Dadaab camp and repatriate Somali refugees within the framework of the 2013 Tripartite Agreement.

It also set up an elaborate structure that is interacting continuously with the Somali government and the UNHCR on all aspects of the repatriation.

Kenya also deployed $10 million to support the repatriation in addition to engaging the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Arab Development Bank to create an enabling environment for the Somalia government to receive its people.

SOMALI COLLABORATION

Mr Ruto urged the international community to collaborate with the Somali government in reconstructing and restoring critical services in order to support repatriation and resettlement.

He said the reconstruction of Somalia lies in the return of its people, and the solution to protracted refugee situations should be addressed by dealing with the root causes of violence and conflict.