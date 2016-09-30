Kenya gets Sh13.2bn grant to address food shortage

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Kenya has received a Sh13.2 billion grant from development partners to address the food deficit in the country.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe has said Kenya is still importing cereals to meet its food requirements.

According to the PS, the grant is financed under a strategic partnership of European Union (EU), International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) and seeks to contribute to the reduction of rural poverty and food insecurity through increased productivity of target smallholder farmers.

The programme is divided into three regions and the first region include five counties in Western Kenya of Kakamega, Nandi, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, and Nakuru.

In eastern region the counties are Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Makueni and Machakos while in the Coast region three counties of Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta.

Dr Lesiyampe said the government was updating small holder farmers with the appropriate agriculture technologies and innovations.

“Smallholder farmers produce over 60 per cent of our food crops and that is why the government is fully committed to make sure the Kenya Cereals Enhancement Programme and Climate Resilient Agricultural Livelihoods Window is successful,” said the PS.