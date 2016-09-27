Kenya launches world’s first child-friendly TB drug

By ELIZABETH MERAB

Kenya has become as the first country in the world to launch new child-friendly medicines for treating tuberculosis (TB).

The drugs are strawberry-flavoured and dissolve in water to make it easier for children to swallow.

The number of tablets given to children has also been reduced by half, from eight to four pills daily.

The Ministry of Health said the new drugs, to be rolled out countrywide by October 1, will be given to children depending on the child's weight

About 7,000 children in the country have TB.

The flavoured regimen, known as a "fixed dose combination", will be available for free at all health facilities countrywide.