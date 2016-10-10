Other countries re-elected into the Council include, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, United Arabs Emirates and Tanzania.

The Council is the ICAO's governing body and members are elected every three years.

By COLLINS OMULO

Kenya aviation industry got a major boost after the country was re-elected to the UN’s civil aviation governing body despite the ongoing problems in the sector.

The aviation industry in the country has suffered major setbacks this year with the leading airline, Kenya Airways, posting huge losses and recently, suffering two technical hitches that have resulted in flight delays within a week.

Kenya received 159 votes out of 172, the second highest number of votes and the highest number among the African candidates, to be admitted into the International Civil Aviation Organization Council (ICAO Council) decision-making body’s inner circle, on Wednesday last week.

Speaking shortly after the re-election, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director General Capt. Gilbert Kibe said that aviation is a vital sector in Kenya’s economy and has been identified as one of the growth drivers of Vision 2030 which aims to make Kenya a middle income economy by the year 2030.

“The establishment of a vibrant and highly competitive civil aviation industry has been deemed critical for the development of Kenya. Being on the ICAO Council is important to Kenya as we can directly participate in shaping policy and the future of aviation globally. Aviation is a vital sector in Kenya’s economy and an important component of the African economy,” said Capt. Kibe.

The aviation industry in Kenya lends to economic contribution with direct impact valued at Kshs. 58.9 Billion annually which is equivalent to 1.1% of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and indirectly through Tourism valued at over Kshs. 140.68 Billion annually. The industry is expected to grow by an average of 5% p.a. in the next 14 years.

The member states of the ICAO Council are elected for a three-year term every three years when the assembly convenes. The council is made up of 36 members.