Regional coordinators and county commissioners are expected to preside over the event in counties.

President Kenyatta is expected to lead the nation in the celebrations from Nyayo national stadium, Nairobi.

By ABIUD OCHIENG

Kenya is set to mark the 53rd Jamhuri Day today.

President Kenyatta is expected to lead the nation in the celebrations from Nyayo national stadium, Nairobi.

Mr Kenyatta has invited Togolese President Fare Essozimna Gnassingbe as the special guest at this year’s commemoration.

SECURITY TIGHT

Security has been beefed up around the city, with heavy police presence in the streets and around government installations.

The holiday is meant to officially mark the date the East African country got independence from Britain on December 12, 1963.

On this day, Kenyans celebrate the country's cultural heritage and look back at their country’s journey to independence.

Besides the president’s speech, there is elaborate military display, song, dance and food.

42 GOVERNORS

The president also recognises the country’s heroes and heroines for their their leadership in national development.

This year, Mr Kenyatta is scheduled to fete over 40 governors with Head of State commendation for their dedicated and outstanding service to the nation.

"The President will use the occasion, as per established tradition, to confer honours on Kenyans, and other Africans, who have made outstanding contributions in various spheres of our development," PSCU said in a statement.