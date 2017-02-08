By FRED MUKINDA

Police have released names and photographs of seven men suspected of carrying out terror attacks in Mandera County.

They are linked to the attack at Bisharo Lodge in October 2016, the attack at Jabane hotel in January as well as the raid at Administration Police camp in Arabia, northern Kenya on February 2 this year.

Police also placed Sh2 million bounty on the head of each of the suspects.

“The terrorists are believed to be operating between Kenya and Somalia. We urge the public to promptly report to the police should they see any of them.

“Whereas the threat of terror remains high national security agencies have taken necessary preventive measures,” said police spokesman George Kinoti.