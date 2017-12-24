By MAUREEN KAKAH

A small private luxury tourist beach hotel at the north coast, which has been at the centre of an eight-year-old legal battle between a Kenyan and two Germans, will remain under the proprietorship of the Kenyan, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Appellate judges Alnashir Visram, Wanjiru Karanja and Martha Koome ruled that Germans Jurgen Langer and Zahra Langer fraudulently took away Salama Beach Hotel in Malindi from Mr Isaac Rudrot and Italian Steffano Uccelli.

SHAREHOLDING

The Langers and a company known as Accredo AG initiated a process of taking over ownership of the disputed property in order to enforce a court order from Milan, Italy.

The Court of Appeal in Nairobi upheld a High Court decision delivered by Justice Said Chitembwe in April 30, 2015, in which he restored the property back to Mr Rudrot in a case that had been first filed in 2009 in Malindi.

The judges, in their 28-page judgment, pointed out that the basis of the legal battles of the property was the issue of shareholding.

“Consequently, the reversal of the orders on shareholding, which had been made in the decree, was well within the ambit of the pleadings,” the appellate judges said.

They added: “on the whole therefore, we are persuaded that this appeal lacks merit and the same is hereby dismissed with costs.”

DISPUTE

The dispute dates back to another suit in Italy where a company by the name Adinos AG successfully sued another one known as Viaggi Del Ventagglio (Viaggi) and was awarded Euros 825,000 with interest plus costs of Euros 2,420 in December 14, 2001.

Instead of recovering the money, Adinos ceded the said court order to Accredo because it owed Accredo some money.

The two firms drew a cessation agreement that saw Accredo take up the role of Adinos in pursuing the court award against Viaggi.

However, Accredo realised that Viaggi was hurtling towards insolvency with no attachable assets except those held by its Kenyan subsidiary, the Salama Hotel.

Accredo sought to enforce the Milan court’s order against the hotel and filed a suit at the High Court in Malindi.

LEGAL BATTLE

Accredo also sought to block the hotel owners from disposing of it or the parcel of land in which it stood, and also sought a chance to be allowed to take over ownership and management.

The Langers claimed they were the majority shareholder and they joined the suit.

Mr Rudrot, a director of the hotel, and Mr Uccelli, the CEO, also joined the suit.

On December 18, 2009, the hotel filed a statement of admission that saw the court order on January 2010 through a consent agreed by parties, that the Registrar of Companies should transfer shares held by Mr Rudrot and Mr Uccelli to the Langers on behalf of Accredo on equal basis.

The court further ordered that Mr Uccelli should remain as a director only for the purpose of ensuring the order was enforced, but he was not entitled to any shares.

OPPOSED

Mr Rudrot challenged this court order on November 20, 2014, seeking a review.

He argued that if the consent was made on behalf of the hotel then his signature was obtained through misapprehension of facts on his part caused by fraud, coercion and deceit perpetrated by Mr Langer.

Mr Uccelli also argued that Mr Langer is not a majority shareholder as alleged neither does he have any authority to sign such a consent on behalf of other shareholders.

Mr Rudrot and Mr Uccelli claimed that the consent lacked legitimacy and that the Milan court order was also non-existent, while describing it as just a fallacy.

They alleged that if the Milan court order really existed, the enforcement was premature as the requisite procedure had not been followed and that the Malindi court had no jurisdiction to enforce it.

APPEAL

Justice Chitembwe in his decision set aside the earlier order obtained through the consent and ordered the Registrar of Companies to remove the names of the Langers as directors of the hotel, while ensuring the status of the same is restored as it were before the court battles.

But the Langers and Accredo appealed against that decision while Mr Uccelli insisted that the alleged Milan order was non-existent as it was overturned.

According to the appellate judges, Australia, Malawi, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, UK, and Rwanda are the only countries considered to be with recognised reciprocal with the Kenyan court.

“It is therefore without doubt that at all material times to the High Court proceedings, there was no order or decree from the court of Milan in favour of Viaggi capable of enforcement,” the judges ruled.