Kenyan youths back introduction of sex education in schools

Majority of youths in the country approve of the introduction of sex education in primary schools, a newly released report says.

The study by Kenyan research firm PARS says Kenyan youths are agreeable to sex education being taught in school with at least 94 per cent of respondents polled stating so.

It further indicates that 96 per cent of youths believe parents should discuss sexual issues with their children.

“Sex education according to the youths should start before 16 years and as early as 5 years with 50 per cent indicating 11-15 years and 42 per cent suggesting 5-10 years,” says the study which polled 390 respondents comprised of youths in low income areas between18-35 years of age.

The study’s findings come on the backdrop of a heated and divisive debate on whether sexual education should be introduced in schools.

CLASH WITH CHURCH

The Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development (KICD) is currently in the process of reviewing the Kenyan school curriculum.

Proponents of the introduction of sexual education in schools have clashed with the Church on the proposal.

Those who back the introduction argue that gradually introducing age-appropriate information consistent with the changing capacities of students will help in combating soaring rates of HIV and unwanted pregnancies as widespread taboos and cultural conservatism prevent discussions in schools and homes.

But the Church has refuted this argument saying the move could be counterproductive.

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), for instance, recently warned against the introduction of sex education in primary schools saying it will pollute young learners’ morals.

Head of the ACK church in Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit said the move (introduction of sex education to children) is catastrophic adding that it is likely to introduce them to early sex.

The cleric said sex education is a sensitive matter which calls for thorough consultations and input from all the education stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the study said 81 per cent of Kenyan youths have never utilized the Youth Enterprise Development Fund.

It said 51 per cent of Kenyan youths do not know about the fund or procedures for application while 15 per cent view its application process and requirements as tedious and long.

Nine per cent of youths polled said they viewed the fund as a corrupt system with a further 10 per cent saying capital given by the Fund is too little.