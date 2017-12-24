By NATION TEAM

Kenyans on Sunday braved huge traffic jams on major highways and hard economic times to travel and join their loved ones for Monday’s Christmas celebrations.

This came as the government gave an assurance of security at venues such as churches, hotels, public resorts, beaches, malls and homes where Kenyans will congregate to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, as well as Nasa leader Raila Odinga and his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, separately sent Kenyans Christmas tidings.

Last-minute travellers heading upcountry from Nairobi jammed bus stations on Sunday as matatu operators took advantage of the rush to double the fare for western and central Kenya, as well as Coast and the Rift Valley.

At Machakos Country Bus Station, those travelling to Busia had to pay Sh2,300, up from the usual Sh1,000.

“We are cashing in on those left behind,” Mr Peter Bodo, a ticket agent, said, adding that many people had travelled before Saturday.

“Most of our vehicles are stuck on the roads because of the huge traffic jams, especially on the Nairobi-Nakuru route.”

He, however, lamented the fewer travellers compared to past years.

A spot check by the Nation revealed that those travelling to Ukambani also had to put up with higher fares.

Mr Stephen Kyalo said he had arrived at the bus park at 9am but was yet to get a vehicle to Mwingi by 3pm.

Travellers scrambled for the few vehicles available late in the afternoon and paid Sh800, up the normal Sh300.

The congestion made some city-based PSVs temporarily take up routes to regions with many travellers.

However, fares for Easy Coach, which plies the western and Nyanza routes, were unchanged but its buses were fully booked.

Police spokesman George Kinoti asked merrymakers to be vigilant and report all incidents to the nearest police station or police emergency numbers because criminals might take advantage of the festivities to cause trouble.

“We wish to inform you that the National Police Service has made the necessary arrangements to provide public safety and security to all Kenyans countrywide,” Mr Kinoti said in a statement.

He added: “Whilst we have made tremendous success in combating terrorism, the threat still remains high and we must, therefore, all be fully cautious of our surroundings at all times and report any thing or person that is out of the ordinary to the police for action.”

He gave the toll-free emergency telephone numbers as 999 and 911.

“There are also increased numbers attending church functions and visiting entertainment joints, shopping malls and holiday resorts,” the police statement said.

“To those who plan to patronise entertainment joints, we appeal for moderation and temperance in whatever they do and avoid behaviour that could lead to needless misadventure.”

Besides places where many people were expected to congregate, police said, there will be increased police presence on the roads.

The police also posted crime hot spots on their official website.

Likely crimes in the city include burglary, theft, armed robbery, rape, kidnapping, drug dealing, theft of motor vehicles, mugging, break-in and murder.

At the same time, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) stepped up its activities, arresting errant drivers and impounding vehicles found flouting traffic rules.

In its enforcement update, the agency said since the commencement of the Fika Salama campaign more than 800 cases of traffic violations had been handled.

Drivers of private vehicles appear to be the most disobedient of traffic laws with 310 arrested for speeding, compared to their 34 PSV and 42 commercial truck counterparts.

The NTSA said 147 vehicles had been impounded for operating without valid motor vehicle inspection certificates and 84 for lane indiscipline.

Drink-driving offenders were also apprehended, with the NTSA reporting: “13 commercial, 57 PSV and 13 private drivers arrested for drunk driving.”

Meanwhile, owners of entertainment spots prepared to host revellers.

At Carnivore Restaurant, Nairobi, assistant manager Alex Opiyo said only traditional Christmas hymns will be played at the establishment.

“On Christmas Day, we do not do disco; it’s Christian music as this is a religious celebration,” Mr Opiyo said.

“St Steven Choir plays Christmas songs to our guests.”

Mr Opiyo said the Christmas menu was “extremely generous” and based on the popular regular Carnivore fare: Roast beef, lamb, chicken, sausages and crocodile.

Among the choice of desserts is Christmas pudding, beautifully presented and served with flamed brandy and brandy butter with guests served with cocktails at the entrance.

Thousands of shoppers flocked Burma Market, on Jogoo Road, to buy meat and chicken.

Broiler chicken cost Sh600 while the traditional breed ranged between Sh900 and Sh1,200.

Ms Mary Wangui, who bought two chickens, said since she did not travel to her rural home she would prepare a delicious meal for the family.

“I prefer to cook chicken during Christmas since we eat meat all year round,” she said.

“This is one occasion when it is paired with chapati.”

At the Coast, security has been heightened as thousands of revellers throng the region for the festivities.

A multiagency team will be on hand to deal with any eventualities, including terrorist attacks, Coast Regional Police Commander Larry Kieng said.

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa said security officers had been deployed at strategic places to ensure all visitors are secure.

Hundreds of the revellers flocked the Jomo Kenyatta public beach with police officers patrolling the area.

However, in Kakamega County, supermarkets and retail outlets recorded poor sales.

Traders complained that many families were spending cautiously on foodstuffs and other basic needs.

“People are avoiding impulsive buying of goods, saying they are saving for school fees and farm inputs in preparation for the next planting season,” Mr John Gako, a trader, said.

The price of live chicken at the market fell from Sh900 to Sh700 with traders barely making a Sh50 profit.

Western regional police chief Moses Ombati said patrols will be intensified to ensure a peaceful festive season.

Hotels, lodges and tented camps in Naivasha and Maasai Mara were, however, fully booked with some of them raising accommodation rates.

Operators who spoke to the Nation in Naivasha acknowledged the improved business following months of a lull due to the political uncertainty witnessed in the country during the elections.

“We have recorded full bookings until the new year,” Crayfish director Peter Mehta said.

“They year has been bad but the situation seems to improve.”

Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort general manager Gregory Wabuge also talked of improved business.

In Narok, Maasai Mara Game Reserve was teeming with local and foreign tourists in lodges and tented camps.

Sarova Mara Lodge manager Kioko Musyoki said the facility was busy with tourists from the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Germany and Finland, as well as Kenyans.

Those travelling on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway were held up on the road for hours due to heavy traffic.

But it was Christmas freebies for locals after a lorry ferrying crates of beer overturned near the notorious Karai stretch in Naivasha.

Those at the scene carted away crates of beer before police arrived and dispersed them using tear gas.

At the Sachangwan black spot, a minor accident involving a matatu and a lorry also caused a traffic snarl-up.