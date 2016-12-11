Kenyans mourn Naivasha accident victims

By OBED SIMIYU

There was pain and grief on Sunday morning as Kenyans woke up to heartbreaking news of an accident that claimed over 30 lives at Karai, in Naivasha on Saturday night.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga mourned with the families of those who died in the horrific accident saying it was a sad day for the country.

Mr Ruto, speaking at the accident scene later, said the government will offer support to families of the victims and that a tracing centre had been opened up at Naivasha police station.

Earlier, transport PS Nyakera Irungu had visited the scene where he said 33 deaths had been confirmed. Reports had indicated earlier indicated that over 40 people had died.

“Heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones following the tragic accident at Karai, Naivasha,” Mr Ruto said on his official Twitter page.

“May the departed souls rest in peace. I urge motorists to be cautious and adhere to traffic rules to avoid deaths, pain and suffering,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

“Our country has woken up to the terrible news of tens of lives lost on the road in Naivasha last night in what is one of the most horrific accidents this year,” Mr Odinga said in a statement.

He added: “This is a terrible time and a painful way to lose a family member or a friend, just when we are all looking forward to marking Christmas and celebrating the New Year.”

Mr Odinga also grieved with the families of soldiers who also died in the accident that was caused by tanker which rammed into a vehicle after its driver lost control after hitting a bump.

The accident involved 13 vehicles which were reduced to ashes and their occupants burnt beyond recognition.

“We also extend deep appreciation of the security officers at the scene of the accident struggling at this moment to identify bodies and to get the traffic moving again. They have shown dedication and diligence and I urge all road users and the general public to cooperate with them and help lessen the burden of work at the scene,” he added.

Kenyans expressed their shock on social media platforms – Twitter and Facebook — after learning of the accident.