Kenyans urged volunteer for half a day on December 5

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Kenyans have been urged to offer volunteer services for half a day on December 5.

The Cabinet, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, stated that Kenyans will be asked to offer free services in their communities to coincide with International Volunteers Day.

The move is aimed at promoting peace and national development and encouraging Kenyans to nurture a culture of volunteerism by engaging in activities aimed at reducing poverty and encouraging social integration.