By EUNICE KILONZO

Hundreds of doctors in Nairobi who have been on strike since September 12 demanding back pay and promotions will be paid by Friday this week.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero assured the more than 250 doctors, who had held a peaceful demonstration in the city streets Wednesday, that they should “check their accounts in a few days.”

“It is unfortunate the strike has been on since September 12 and I cannot understand how you have not been paid for this long. Whoever is responsible for this will go home,” he said.

He also assured the medics that the issue of appointment letters and promotions will be sorted out immediately.

He pleaded with the health workers — most of them young doctors — to resume work as their concerns were being addressed.

Some of their complaints were about the county's alleged failure to remit statutory deductions such as the NHIF and NSSF fees in the past eight months. They also said the county did not provide car and mortgage allowances.

The doctors, through the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, said while the strike was suspended following a court order, it would be “difficult” for them to resume work.

“We have suspended the strike but our members do not have any money for transport to their work stations or even food. Unless the county will get us buses to ferry us to the hospitals,” said union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga.

The county on Tuesday had threatened to sack all the doctors who did not resume work by the end of that day.