A Kikuyu cultural group has distanced itself from sentiments attributed a rival group that called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to “generously reward” the community with positions in his yet-to-be named cabinet.

Kiama Kia Ma, through its secretary general Patrick Muiru, said that Kikuyus should not expect any special favours from the Jubilee administration simply because of proximity to President Kenyatta.

“We expect cabinet appointments to reflect the face and competence of Kenyans,” said Mr Muiru, in statement.

“Like other Kenyans we only expect just delivery of service and opportunities.”

Mr Muiru, who is also the secretary general of the National Council of Elders, was reacting to a story appearing in the Sunday Nation attributed to Rev Peter Munga.

“Kiama Kia Ma is the cultural wing of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, which is duly registered at the Attorney-General’s chambers under the Registrar of Societies,” he said.

The National Council of Elders is the umbrella body representing elders from various communities in Kenya.

ELECTED OFFICIALS

Mr Muiru added that the Kikuyu Council of Elders has duly elected officials and whose names are with the Registrar of Societies.

“Rev Munga is definitely not one of them,” he added.

Rev Munga identified himself as secretary general of Kikuyu Council of Elders.

Mr Muiru also clarified that while the president is a recognised elder of Kiama Kia Ma, he is not the patron of the Kikuyu Council of Elders.

Kiama Kia Ma, he said, has the legal and social mandate to express the position of the Gikuyu “without injuring feelings of other communities”.

PROMOTE UNITY

“We are aware that under Article 131(C) of the Constitution the Presidency has the broad mandate to promote unity for all our citizens. The other regions equally matter when it comes to consideration for cabinet positions,” explained Mr Muiru.

He accused two unnamed politicians from central Kenya of trying to “poison the harmonious peaceful coexistence with our neighbours in Rift valley for personal (and) political gain”.

Rev Munga was quoted as having pushed for the appointment of Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri MP) and Jeremiah Kioni (Ndarangwa MP) into the cabinet.

“There are leaders with proven records in their past assignments in the public service. The President should not be limited to the so-called professionals. In central Kenya, we have strong leaders with proven records in service delivery in Kipipiri or Ndaragwa constituencies for instance,” Rev Munga said.