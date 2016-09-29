By VINCENT AGOYA

An out-of-court settlement in a corruption case against former Finance Minister Amos Kimunya has been rejected.

The public prosecutor and the anti-graft agency frowned upon the proposal to have Mr Kimunya let off the hook on the strength of a petition that the Nyandarua County Government filed to absolve him in the case.

Lead prosecutor Lilian Obuo told a court in Nairobi on Thursday: “We wrote to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to seek their opinion and have received a response.”

The prosecutor said the attempt to withdraw the corruption charge against Mr Kimunya was “an attempt to derail a criminal case”, adding it had since been directed that the matter proceeds in court “to a logical conclusion”.

Mr Kimunya is charged with allocating public land to a private company associated with him.

He is charged alongside Ms Lilian Wangiri, a former land adjudication and settlement director, who has also been separately charged with breach-of-trust.

A third suspect in the case is Mr Junghae Wainaina who has denied a charge of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

“The accused will have an opportunity, during the trial, to present any exculpatory evidence that they may have,” said Ms Obuo, adding that authorities consulted and a decision that the case goes for a full trial was reached.

She said the director of public prosecutions and the anti-corruption agency “do not accept the proposal in light of internal correspondences” that have since been exchanged after Mr Kimunya’s lawyer first made the proposal for an-out-of court settlement.

Mr Kimunya has denied that on June 30, 2005, at Ardhi House in Nairobi, as the Minister of Lands, he abused his authority to “confer a benefit on Midlands Ltd by causing the company to be allocated a public plot.