Kin of man killed in road accident to sue driver

By MARY WAMBUI

The family of a man, whose head was severed from his body in a bizarre accident on the Thika Superhighway last week, has vowed to sue.

Dominic Macharia Mburu’s kin said they will sue the driver of the car that was involved in the accident at Gwa Kairu.

The family also said it would sue a blogger who alleged that Mburu was killed while fighting over a Kenyatta University student with another man.

Speaking to the Nation at Ruiru Police Station, where they had gone to record a statement, his relatives said they were distraught, especially because they first saw photos of Mburu’s decapitated body on social media.

“The blogger who started tweeting that Macharia was involved in a fight over a KU student should tell us why he is doing so,” said his mother, Ms Mary Ng’endo.

She added: “Police told us they were at the scene when the accident happened. Whatever they are saying is a lie and we shall be seeking to know why they would spread such malicious rumours.”

The family said they had been informed that the driver of the car that hit their son is a student at USIU and was yet to contact them.

“After the burial, we shall embark on finding out who erred, whether it’s the driver or Macharia. We know the spot has no allowance for pedestrian crossing or bumps and that pedestrians have no right of way and we will accept the outcome of the investigation,” she said.

But she insisted that a solution must be found as pedestrians are forced to walk all the way to Ruiru or Kimbo to cross the road whereas there are matatu stops on both sides of the highway.

The family said they first got the news from a stranger, who had picked up Mburu’s phone at the accident scene.

“I received a call at around 1pm from a stranger who asked me if I knew Dominic Macharia, who works for Bidco. I asked him how bad the accident was and he confirmed Macharia was dead,” said Mr Paul Iddi Ali, Mburu’s cousin.