Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has denied that he will be interrogated about questionable expenditure of Sh342 million when he appears before the anti-graft agency on Monday.

Speaking during a press conference at the Tamarind Restaurant on Sunday, Mr Kingi said he was going to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to shed light on the Sh51 million that was stolen from the county Treasury through the Information Financial Management System (Ifmis).

Last week, National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale alleged that the governor was involved in yet another scam.

“Don’t make a mistake of comparing me with Duale. Duale acts on rumours, Kingi reacts on facts,” said the county boss, who refused to be drawn into discussion over the matter.

However, in a short message to this writer, EACC deputy chief executive officer Michael Mubea said the anti-graft agency will interrogate the governor on the two scams and declined to give further information.

Last Wednesday, Cord leader Raila Odinga defended Mr Kingi, arguing that “he had handled the scandal in his county in an open manner unlike the Jubilee administration, which protected prominent personalities mentioned in mega scandals.”

FREEZE ACCOUNTS

The EACC says it has unearthed another questionable expenditure of Sh342 million by the county.

According to a source at the EACC, Mr Kingi will be required to explain how Sh342,189,651 was paid out to companies.

But during the press conference on Sunday, the governor said he was ready to face the EACC detectives concerning the Sh51 million, saying he would “put pressure” on the commission to conclusively investigate the scam and get to the bottom of how the money was stolen.

On Friday, the county obtained orders to freeze the accounts of four firms that are alleged to have been involved in the theft of the money.

Consolidated Bank (River Road branch), Jamii Bora Bank (Kiongozi branch), Equity Bank’s Ngara branch and Diamond Trust Bank (Village Market branch), have also been ordered to provide documents relating to the transactions.

Meanwhile, three Kaya elders performed a “cleansing” ceremony of Governor Kingi’s office, following demonstrations by youth demanding his resignation over the scandal.

At the weekend, Mzee Joseph Mwagandi from Kaya Giriama led Bembaita Mrisa and Gande Mwambari from Kaya Rabai to the “cleansing” ceremony outside the governor’s office.