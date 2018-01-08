Kingi keen on secession of Coast amidst presidential ambition

By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has set his eyes on the presidency when he finishes his second term as county boss.

Mr Kingi adds that he will also intensify the push for the secession of the Coast region to enable it to govern itself.

The county boss, who together with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, are the key opposition point men at the Coast, say they are to agree on who between them will go for the top seat to improve the chances of one of them clinching the post.

“Many people have been asking where I will be after 2022. Yes, the answer is very clear … I will be going for the presidency of this country. That will, however, be after consultation with my friend, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho,” Mr Kingi said moments after being sworn-in for his second and last term in office.

He said he will hold a retreat with Mr Joho to agree on who between them should fly the region’s flag for the presidency.

After airing his sentiments, all the seven Kilifi MPs began the push to have either Mr Joho or Mr Kingi named one of Nasa principals, after a massive election win.

Rabai MP William Kamoti led the other opposition politicians from the region to push for the inclusion of Governor Kingi among the Nasa principals. That push has, however, died away.

But of late, Mr Kingi is also mooting another retirement plan, which he calls Plan B when he is out of Kilifi.

Speaking after the swearing-in of his county executive team, he said that he will push for the secession of the region even if it means shelving his presidential ambitions.

“I am fully for the secession battle and I will not stop this push because it means a lot for the generations to come. I had earlier on talked of ascending to the presidency after 2022.

“That vision is still there although, at the moment, I am pushing for self-rule and if this gives way, I will finally shelve my ambition for the presidency and come home to go for a Coast state leadership position,” Mr Kingi said last week.

The governor, who was re-elected on an ODM ticket in the last General Election, says he will give priority to education, health and agriculture during his final term in office.

Mr Kingi will bank on his team of executive members to push for reforms in service delivery as he seeks to leave a legacy.

Speaking after the swearing-in of the 10 members of the executive, the governor issued a stern warning that under-performance will not be tolerated in his administration.

“You were among hundreds of Kilifi residents who applied for these jobs, and the selection team did not select you based on your good credentials but based on your experiences and hopes that you will transform the economy of this region.

That is what is expected of you. If you fail, don’t blame me but rather yourselves because you will be sacked to be replaced by a competent person,” he said. Mr Kingi said he will not allow a bossy attitude among them, adding that he expects them to serve the people of Kilifi, who are their employers.

“Sometimes when one gets this position they forget that they serve the people and start to engage in non-development programmes. I am sorry for that because you will go home. People in this county need services and not anything else,” he said.

In an earlier interview, the governor said he wants to ensure proper health services in the county by fully equipping all health institutions.

“One of my major undertakings will be health because I know that is where many residents get the most problems. What we have done and my plan in store for my people is to increase medicine supply to those institutions,” said the county boss.