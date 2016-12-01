By BERNARDINE MUTANU

The panel selecting members of the electoral agency decided on its own to re-advertise the position of chairman.

Government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe said: “The government notes that the selection panel has acted with wisdom to forestall a situation where they end up with a candidate who will finally not win public confidence.”

The panel, chaired by Mrs Bernadette Musundi, re-advertised the position following credibility questions raised against five shortlisted candidates.

According to Mr Kiraithe, this pushed forward the deadlines for constituting a new commission.

He said the delay would be justified when the panel selects the right person for the job.

The hiring of a new electoral commission boss was stopped temporarily after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission failed to clear the shortlisted candidates.

Those shortlisted were Mr David Mukii Mereka, Ms Roseline Odhiambo-Odede, Dr John Mutakha Kangu, Ms Margaret Wambui Ngugi Shava and Mr David Malakwen Kiprop.

Mr Kiraithe said interviews for candidates who applied for the six commissioner positions would go on as scheduled, from December 1 to 15.

There were 778 applications. Thirteen applied for chairmanship while 765 applied for the six commissioner posts.

Out of the 13, only five were shortlisted while only 31 will be interviewed for commissioner posts.

He added that the selection of the IEBC chairman and commissioners would be within the law.