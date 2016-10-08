By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch’s daughter died in a road accident Saturday morning on Langata Road in Nairobi.

The legislator’s family received the shocking news of the demise of their daughter Joy Atieno Aluoch early Saturday morning.

Speaking to the media Saturday morning, the MP said Ms Atieno Joy was driving to her house in the morning when she met her death.

The legislator said that according to police, Ms Atieno lost control of her car, which later rolled several times before landing beside the road.

Mr Aluoch said Joy was serving as a clerk at the Senate under the Energy and Delegation committee.

“Joy was rushing home to prepare for the committee’s trip to Washington DC, United States whose departure was slated for tonight,” said Mr Aluoch, adding that her daughter had even processed travelling documents for Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and other three senators to the US.

Mr Moi was to lead a delegation of four Senators to an energy summit to be held in America.

She was also a lawyer and the first born of the Kisumu West MP.

“Joy, just like her name, was a very jovial and caring lady, a role model to her other two sisters who are also lawyers and other siblings too,” said Mr Aluoch.

He recalled talking to her for the last time on Friday when she offered her apology for not attending the weekly family meetings held on Friday in Nairobi.

“She told me she could not make it because she was processing visas for the senators and also busy because she was in charge of the entire trip,” said Mr Aluoch.

Meanwhile, friends of the family took to social media to condole with the family, with many shocked of the bad news.