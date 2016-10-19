Kiunjuri dissolves NGOs board, sends top official home

By STELLA CHERONO

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri on Wednesday dissolved the NGOs Coordination Board and sent its Executive Director Fazul Mahamed on compulsory leave.

Mr Kiunjuri then appointed the board's Deputy Director Mohamed Yussuf as the acting executive director.

Mr Kiunjuri said there had been numerous concerns from several quarters that Mr Mahamed did not meet the required qualifications at the time of his interview and appointment.

“I have today decided that he proceeds on leave immediately until the matter is investigated,” the minister said.

The dissolution of the board came just three days after the National Council of NGOs demanded that Mr Kiunjuri step aside over corruption allegations.

NGOs council chairman Stephen Cheboi had alleged that the minister commenced the Public Benefit Organisations Act without broader consultation and stakeholders’ engagement as required.