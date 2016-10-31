Kiunjuri ordered to gazette law on organisations in 14 days

Monday October 31 2016

Mwangi Kiunjuri, the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning at the ministry's office at Harambee House in Nairobi on October 14, 2016. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By MAUREEN KAKAH
The High Court has directed Devolution Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to gazette a law which allows formations, operations and growth of Public Benefits Organizations.

The law, Public Benefits Organisation Act, also intends to regulate and create an enabling environment for civil society organisations.

Justice Joseph Onguto ordered the CS to gazette the Act in 14 days.

A lobby, the Trusted Society of Human Rights Alliance, had sought to compel the CS to oprationalise the said Act while accusing the government of frustrating its implementation.