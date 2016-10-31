Kiunjuri ordered to gazette law on organisations in 14 days
Monday October 31 2016
The High Court has directed Devolution Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to gazette a law which allows formations, operations and growth of Public Benefits Organizations.
The law, Public Benefits Organisation Act, also intends to regulate and create an enabling environment for civil society organisations.
Justice Joseph Onguto ordered the CS to gazette the Act in 14 days.
A lobby, the Trusted Society of Human Rights Alliance, had sought to compel the CS to oprationalise the said Act while accusing the government of frustrating its implementation.