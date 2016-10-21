Kiunjuri sued for dissolving NGOs board, suspending officials

By MAUREEN KAKAH

The embattled Non-Governmental Organization's Coordination Board executive director Fazul Mahamed has sued Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

According to Mr Mahamed, the action by the CS was unlawful.

Mr Kiunjuri on Wednesday dissolved the board of the NGOs Coordination Board and sent its Mr Mahamed on compulsory leave.

The CS then appointed the board's Deputy Director Mohamed Yussuf as the acting executive director.

Mr Kiunjuri said there had been numerous concerns from several quarters that Mr Mahamed did not meet the required qualifications at the time of his interview and appointment.

But according to Mr Mohammed, the powers to remove him from office as well as the body's code of government is vested under the powers of the President as per the State Corporations Act.