The national examiner has banned the use of geometrical sets and clipboards in exam rooms in a bid to curb cheating.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), which is fighting to ensure integrity of the exams following widespread cheating last year, on Thursday also banned the use of mathematical tables and calculators during papers for which they are not required.

Invigilators and other exam officials will also not be allowed to use mobile phones in exam centres, the council said.

The new rules require candidates to carry their geometrical instruments and writing materials in transparent, clear bags.

“We are determined to stamp out cases of irregularities associated with the poor management of our national examinations in the past so that the results obtained from Kenya National Examinations Council are valid and credible,” Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang'i (Education), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Joseph Nkaissery (Interior) said in a statement.

RETURN SCRIPTS

The government, they said, was keen on ensuring examination process, from the registration of candidates to the issuance of certificates, “is conducted in the best environment possible.”

The new measures follow a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the three ministries to put in place measures to ensure proper administration of the national tests.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (theory) exams are scheduled to begin on Tuesday next week.

The three issued the statement during the opening a workshop for KNEC officers, education officials and security officers from across the country at the Kenya School of Adventure in Meru.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet, KNEC chairman George Magoha, Education PS Belio Kipsang' and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

Under the new guidelines, headteachers will be required to collect examination materials from containers that ministry distributed to all sub-counties and return the scripts at the end of exams daily.

SUPERVISORS VETTED

According to the joint team, all supervisors and invigilators have been vetted to ensure the examination is administered by persons of high integrity.

Dr Matiang’i said all examination centers across the country must start issuing exam papers at 8am.

The move is expected to prevent incidents where questions are shared on instant messaging app WhatsApp.

The exams council has also established command, control and call centres to ensure enhanced coordination of the administration of the tests.

Members of the public can report any concerns on the conduct of the examination through telephone number 0800724900.

The Ministry of Education has directed all schools to close for December holidays on Friday.

RESTORE INTEGRITY

Only teachers involved in the administration of practical subjects and boarding facilities will be allowed in the examination centres.

The Cabinet secretaries said the government would also used technology, including CCTV, to monitor storage and distribution of exam materials to curb malpractices.

"The IT systems will ensure efficiency during distribution, storage and even marking of the national examinations. We expect the technologies to help shorten the marking period," Mr Mucheru said.

Major (Rtd) Nkaissery said the collaboration between the three ministries would seal loopholes that have led to cheating in the past.

"This forum is part of the efforts to finalise plans of our collaboration in the handling of exams. We are keen on restoring the integrity of our national examinations," he said.

Dr Matiang'i said the multi-agency team had put in place a seamless and effective system to deliver clean student assessments.

HEAD TEACHERS

"We want to assure Kenyans that this year's exam will be free of malpractices. We are united in delivering a credible examination," he said.

The education CS said they were making progress in investigation and prosecution of those involved or who aided malpractices in last year’s exams.

He said the review of the role of head teachers to make them centre managers would increase accountability in the exams.

KNEC Chairman George Magoha called on Kenyans to help in strengthening the systems that the government had put in place.

"The KCSE has already started and we assure Kenyans that the exam hasn't leaked and it will not leak," Prof Magoha.