Some of the errors, according to Knec acting CEO, Mercy Kagoro, included: "incorrect shading of index numbers, candidates mixing up index numbers, multiple candidates using the same index numbers and candidates using different index numbers in different subjects".

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) on Friday said the XX and AB were due to errors in candidates' index numbers.

By STELLA CHERONO

The national examiner has explained why some Standard Eight candidates received KCPE results with XX and AB.

PANIC AND CONFUSION

“When these issues are corrected, the actual results will be updated and so candidates are informed to continue checking their results,” she said in a statement.

Some parents and candidates had expressed panic and confusion after they received results indicating XX and AB against certain subjects and overall marks.

A number of parents calling Nation.co.ke said they were worried that the results had been cancelled despite Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i saying no candidate would miss their results.

“I have received results showing double X against Kiswahili and triple X on the mean grade,” said Wanjiku Chege, a candidate.

SEVERAL MESSAGES

Grace Mwangi said her results showed an AB against Maths, even though she received an overall mark of 217.

She was, however, unhappy about the results for the other subjects, saying the grades did not reflect her strengths and weaknesses.

Some callers who spoke to Nation.co.ke claimed they had sent several messages to Knec but the portal returned the same results even after the council said they would be updated.

NO CHEATING

When he released the results on Thursday, Dr Matiang’i said no single case of cheating was recorded in this year's tests.