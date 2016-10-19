Kuppet meets TSC as Knut demands 300pc raise

By OUMA WANZALA

The leadership of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has been directed to conclude salary talks within the next 10 days.

The union’s top decision making organ, the National Executive Council, also directed the negotiating team, led by Secretary-General Wilson Sossion, chairman Mudzo Nzili, treasurer John Matiang’i and deputy secretary-general Hesbone Otieno, not to accept anything less than 300 per cent from the employer.

In a day-long meeting that was held on Wednesday at Knut headquarters in Nairobi, the council resolved that a timely conclusion of the talks would pave the way for budgeting.

At the same time, the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) led by Secretary-General Akelo Misori on Wednesday held talks with the TSC on a pay increase for its members.

Mr Misori said the TSC had sought more time to get an offer after a four-hour meeting.

“We have given them more time to prepare for the offer,” said Mr Misori.

The two teachers’ unions have demanded salary increases of between 200 per cent and 300 per cent, with several allowances and other benefits.

Sources told the Nation that the Knut NEC had warned that “it has options if the collective bargaining agreement that has a salary component is not reached”.

Mr Sossion said the top organ appreciated the progress in the talks and directed that they be concluded on time.

HIRE MORE TEACHERS

“We briefed them and with their approval, we are ready to get the CBA that will have all components,” said Mr Sossion.

He added that the issue of employment of teachers was also discussed and they resolved that the government must hire more teachers.

On Tuesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i told Parliament that the country was facing a shortage of 87,489 teachers, with primary schools being in need of 39,913 teachers and secondary schools having a deficit of 47,576 teacher.

He said proper distribution of teachers was required, adding that the urban areas had more teachers than the rural regions.

However, Knut has demanded that more than 90,000 teachers be employed to address the shortage.

Mr Sossion added that the union was also opposed to the relocation of the Kenya Technical Trainers College from Gigiri to the Kenya Science College on Ngong Road, Nairobi.