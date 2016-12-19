The judge had also threatened not to hear the doctors’ case before her until the strike is called off.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie joined the talks too and confirmed the existence of the CBA contrary to earlier claims that it did not exist.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Officials of a health workers' union, who have been sued by governors over the ongoing doctors' strike, will know their fate tomorrow.

The Council of Governors wants top chiefs of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union jailed for allegedly breaching court orders stopping the workers' job boycott.

The Labour and Employment Court on Monday said it would rule on the matter on Tuesday.

Judge Hellen Wasilwa said she would decide whether to order police to arrest the union officials.

NURSES

During the Monday court session, the Council of Governors told court that KMPDU officials should be to be held liable for contempt of court, charges the union bosses denied.

The officials, who have denied being served with the court order issued on December 2, said they have been on the negotiations table with the county bosses.

On Monday, nurses, who ended their job boycott last week, filed a consent before court on the talks and strike issue.

Judge Wasilwa gave further directions on their strike even as talks to aimed at ending doctors’ industrial action seemed to have hit a deadlock.

CBA ROW

Last week, Judge Wasilwa declared the strike illegal and asked their unions to call it off.

However, doctors vowed to continue downing their tools whilst nurses’ talks though the Kenya National Union of Nurses were concluded.

KMPDU has maintained that there will be no more discussions unless the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2013 is implemented.

300PC PAY RISE

Judge Wasilwa had also threatened not to hear the doctors’ case before her until the strike is called off.

Doctors want a 300 per cent pay increase while nurses want a raise of 25 to 40 per cent, as well as allowances.