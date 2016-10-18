By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The Court of Appeal has been urged to cancel the title deed for a Sh3 billion land alleged to have been fraudulently registered to a company associated with the late Njenga Karume.

Appeal Judges Hannah Okwengu, Festus Azangalala and Fatuma Sichale were on Tuesday told the land in dispute, measuring 512 acres, was bought by 800 members of the Gitamaiyu Trading Company Ltd as a private property 39 years ago at the cost of Sh4 million.

The court further heard that the land was to be subdivided among the members but was irregularly and fraudulently registered in the name of Mugumo Nyakinyua Company Ltd.

Gitamaiyu alleges in the documents filed at the Court of Appeal that Mr Karume, who was once a Defence minister, used his influence to have the land registered in the name of Mugumo Nyakinyua Company Ltd, whose chairperson was his now late wife Wariara Njenga.

Lawyer Shairi Mwaura, for the Karumes and Mugumo Nyakinyua, told the judges, “We have a title deed for this land.”

But Justice Okwengu interjected and told him, “This court does not know whether you have a title deed or not. What is before this court is an appeal filed by Gitamaiyu.”

The judge said the appeal has to be heard and determined on merit irrespective who has the title deed.

Gitamaiyu members have appealed against a judgment by Justice Aggrey Muchelule of 2012 vesting the land to Mugumo Nyakinyua.

Those named as respondents in the appeal are Mugumo Nyakinyua, the late Wariara Njenga, Mumbi Gichuru, former commissioner of lands J Njenga and the Attorney-General.